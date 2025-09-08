Judge reviews $1.5B Anthropic settlement proposal with authors over pirated books for AI training

But U.S. District Judge William Alsup has raised some questions about the details of the agreement and asked representatives of author and publisher groups to appear in court Monday to discuss.

A trio of authors — thriller novelist Andrea Bartz and nonfiction writers Charles Graeber and Kirk Wallace Johnson — sued last year and now represent a broader group of writers and publishers whose books Anthropic downloaded to train its chatbot Claude.

Johnson, author of “The Feather Thief” and other books, said he planned to attend the hearing on Monday and described the settlement as the “beginning of a fight on behalf of humans that don’t believe we have to sacrifice everything on the altar of AI.”

Alsup dealt the case a mixed ruling in June, finding that training AI chatbots on copyrighted books wasn’t illegal but that Anthropic wrongfully acquired millions of books through pirate websites. Had Anthropic and the authors not agreed to settle, the case would have gone to trial in December.