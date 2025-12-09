Judge orders the release of an immigrant with ties to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt

Ferreira later was moved to a detention facility in Louisiana, where an immigration judge ordered that she be released on $1,500 bond, her attorney Todd Pomerleau said.

“We argued that she wasn’t a danger or a flight risk,” he said in a text message. “The government stipulated to our argument and never once argued that she was criminal illegal alien and waived appeal.”

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson in an email Monday called Ferreira a “criminal illegal alien” and said she had been arrested for battery, an allegation her attorney denied.

“She will have periodic mandatory check-ins with ICE law enforcement to ensure she is abiding by the terms of her release,” the spokesperson said. “The Department of Homeland Security will continue to work to remove all aliens illegally present in the country as quickly as possible.”

Pomerleau said his client came to the U.S. as a toddler and later enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the Obama-era policy that shields immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children. He said she was in the process of applying for a green card.

