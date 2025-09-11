Judge issues nationwide block on Trump policy that cuts off Head Start for people in US illegally

SEATTLE (AP) — A federal judge has issued a nationwide block on a Trump administration directive that prevented children in the U.S. illegally from enrolling in Head Start, a federally funded preschool program.
Head Start associations in several states filed suit against the policy change by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The ruling by a federal judge in Washington state on Thursday comes after a coalition of 21 Democratic attorney generals succeeded in temporarily halting the policy’s implementation within their own states.
With the new ruling, the policy is now on hold across the country.