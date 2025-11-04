Judge hears testimony about crowded cells and overflowing toilets at Chicago-area immigration site

“I don't want anyone else to live what I lived through,” said Felipe Agustin Zamacona, 47, an Amazon driver and Mexican immigrant who has lived in the U.S. for decades.

Zamacona said there were 150 people in a holding cell. Desperate to lie down to sleep, he said he once took the spot of another man who got up to use the toilet.

And the water? Zamacona said he tried to drink from a sink but it “tasted like sewer.”

Judge calls conditions 'cruel'

A lawsuit filed last week accuses the government of denying proper access to food, water and medical care, and coercing people to sign documents they don’t understand. Without that knowledge, and without private communication with lawyers, they have unknowingly relinquished their rights and faced deportation, the lawsuit alleges.

“This is not an issue of not getting a toilet or a Fiji water bottle,” attorney Alexa Van Brunt of the MacArthur Justice Center told the judge. “These are a set of dire conditions that when taken together paint a harrowing picture.”

The judge began the hearing by saying the allegations in the lawsuit by MacArthur Justice and the American Civil Liberties Union of Illinois were “disgusting.” Gettleman's opinion got sharper as the day went on, saying conditions were “unnecessarily cruel.”

“The evidence has been pretty strong that this facility is no longer just a temporary holding facility. It has really become a prison,” the judge said.

But people held there, Gettleman noted, “are not convicted felons. These are civil detainees.”

Feds say improvements were made

Attorney Jana Brady of the Justice Department acknowledged there are no beds at the Broadview building, just outside Chicago, because it was not intended to be a long-term detention site.

Authorities have “improved the operations” over the past few months, she said, adding there has been a “learning curve.”

“The conditions are not sufficiently serious,” Brady told the judge.

The building has been managed by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for decades. But amid the Chicago-area crackdown, it has been used to process people for detention or deportation.

Greg Bovino, the Border Patrol commander who has led the Chicago immigration operation, said criticism was unfounded.

“I think they’re doing a great job out there," he told The Associated Press during an interview this week.

Water bottles as pillows

Testifying with the help of a translator, Pablo Moreno Gonzalez, 56, said he was arrested last week while waiting to start work. Like Zamacona, he said he was placed in a cell with 150 other people, with no beds, blankets, toothbrush or toothpaste.

“It was just really bad. ... It was just too much,” Moreno Gonzalez, crying, told the judge.

Claudia Carolina Pereira Guevara testified from Honduras, separated from two children who remain in the U.S. She said she was held at Broadview for five days in October and recalled using a garbage bag to clear a clogged toilet.

“They gave us nothing that had to do with cleaning. Absolutely nothing,” Guevara said.

Another witness, Ruben Torres Maldonado, said he slept on the concrete floor and would fill water bottles to use as pillows.

The judge said he could make a decision Wednesday on the request for a restraining order.

For months advocates have raised concerns about conditions at Broadview, which has drawn scrutiny from members of Congress, political candidates and activist groups. Lawyers and relatives of people held there have called it a de facto detention center, saying up to 200 people have been held at a time without access to legal counsel.

The Broadview center has also drawn demonstrations, leading to the arrests of numerous protesters. The demonstrations are at the center of a separate lawsuit from a coalition of news outlets and protesters who claim federal agents violated their First Amendment rights by repeatedly using tear gas and other weapons on them.

AP reporters Sophia Tareen in Chicago and Ed White in Detroit contributed to this report.