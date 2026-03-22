Jordan Gumberg holds on to win Hainan Classic for the American's 2nd European tour title

Gumberg was on the verge of losing his European tour card when he holed out for eagle on the final hole of the Genesis Championship in South Korea, which enabled him to move into the top 115 in the Race to Dubai and keep his full card for 2026.

“After the finish of last year, to be standing on the podium again and holding a trophy is unreal,” said Gumberg, who finished his college golf at Arizona and was runner-up to Jon Rahm in the Pac-12 Championship in 2016. “It's incredible.”

Campillo closed with a 71 and had birdie chances on the final three holes to catch Gumberg, all of them narrowly missing.

Zhou Yanhan, the 17-year-old from China who played the Puerto Rico Open on the PGA Tour two weeks ago, closed with a 69 to tie for third with Adrian Otaegui of Spain (64) and Marcus Armitage of England (69).

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AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf