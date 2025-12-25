John Robertson, two-time European Cup winner with Nottingham Forest, dies at 72

Robertson won 28 caps for Scotland during his five-year international career, which included being selected at the 1978 and 1982 World Cups.

He became a cult hero at Forest after playing an integral part in the East Midlands club's European Cup victories in 1979 and 1980.

Robertson provided the cross for Trevor Francis to head home the only goal against Swedish side Malmo in Munich as Brian Clough’s side lifted the European Cup — which evolved into the Champions League — for the first time in 1979.

Twelve months later, Robertson was on the scoresheet in another 1-0 victory as Forest successfully defended its European crown against Hamburg in Madrid.

He also won the English League Cup twice with Forest.

Robertson started and ended his career at Forest, either side of a spell at local rival Derby.

“Rest in Peace, Robbo ... Our greatest,” Forest said.

