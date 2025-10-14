J&J lays out plan to splinter orthopedics business into separate company

The orthopedics business will be led by Namal Nawana, a former CEO of the medical technology business Smith & Nephew, which makes products for sports medicine and wound management and also focuses on orthopedics.

J&J’s orthopedics business pulled in more than $9 billion in sales last year. But the company said the split will help it focus on higher-growth areas.

The company expects to complete the move over the next 18 to 24 months.

J&J announced in November, 2021, that it would turn its consumer health business, which makes Band-Aids, Listerine and Tylenol into a separate company that later became known as Kenvue.

New Brunswick, New Jersey-based Johnson & Johnson also reported on Tuesday better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the year.

Company shares slipped more than $2 to $188.74 in premarket trading. The shares have already climbed more than 30% so far this year.