Jets quarterback Justin Fields progressing in concussion protocol, could return Monday vs. Dolphins

Fields will have two more full practices on Friday and Saturday to determine if he'll be ready to play against the Dolphins.

“If he's cleared, he's the starter,” Glenn said.

Tyrod Taylor started in Fields' place last Sunday and went 26 of 36 for 197 yards and two touchdowns, but also had a pick-6 in the Jets' 29-27 loss at Tampa Bay.

Fields had a standout debut for New York against Pittsburgh with a touchdown pass and two TD runs in a loss to Pittsburgh. But he struggled mightily against the Bills, going just 3 of 11 for 27 yards and running for 49 yards on five carries before leaving the game with the concussion.

