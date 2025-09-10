Jets cut wide receiver Xavier Gipson after his costly fumble in season-opening loss to Steelers

“I want it to be known that decisions that are made are not rash decisions,” Glenn said. "And they're never based off one incident. So, I will keep it at that. Xavier's a really good player and he's going to play in this league.

“But I felt it was time for us to move on in another direction.”

Gipson, in his third season with the Jets, was returning a kickoff in place of the injured Kene Nwangwu on Sunday when he had the momentum-changing mistake in New York's 34-32 loss. After the Steelers scored to make it a two-point game early in the fourth quarter, Gipson fumbled on the ensuing kickoff. Pittsburgh recovered and the Steelers took the lead two plays later on Aaron Rodgers’ second TD throw in a 50-second span.

Gipson continued to return kicks after the gaffe, which was the first turnover of the game. But afterward, Glenn bemoaned the team's turnovers and declared: “You will not be on the field with this team if you’re going to cause us to lose games, if you’re going to cause issues like that.”

He backed that up Wednesday by cutting Gipson, although he reiterated that the decision wasn't based on that play alone. Gipson has 10 fumbles in 35 career games.

“We're trying to get the best players on this team that can play a role,” Glenn said. "At this point, I just felt we needed to have a change at that spot. It's not just that as far as accountability. There's accountability in everything that we do. So, I don't want to pin it on, 'OK, he fumbled the ball, OK, he's getting (cut).'

“Nah, that's not it. There's a number of things that led up to this.”

Nwangwu injured a hamstring early in the game, so Gipson — who was New York's primary punt returner — stepped in on the kickoff return unit. Glenn said Wednesday that Nwangwu's injury was still being evaluated.

If Nwangwu is forced to miss time, the Jets have a few options, including Isaiah Williams, who was signed Wednesday off Cincinnati's practice squad. Isaiah Davis, rookie Arian Smith and practice squad members Jamaal Pritchett and Keilan Robinson, who was signed Tuesday, could also be in the mix to return kickoffs. Williams and Pritchett also could be options to replace Gipson as the primary punt returner.

Glenn has familiarity with Williams, who was signed by Detroit — where Glenn was the defensive coordinator — last year as an undrafted free agent out of Illinois. He played in two games for the Lions before being waived and claimed by the Bengals.

Gipson was signed as an undrafted free agent in 2023 out of Stephen F. Austin. He won a roster spot in training camp that summer and returned a punt 65 yards for the winning touchdown in overtime to beat Buffalo in the season opener that year — the game during which Rodgers went down with a torn Achilles tendon four snaps into his debut for New York.

The 24-year-old Gipson had 27 catches for 268 yards and a touchdown with the Jets, along with 73 yards rushing and a TD on nine carries. He averaged 8.9 yards on punt returns and 26 yards on kickoffs.

Injuries

Rookie tight end Mason Taylor is dealing with an ankle injury that kept him out of practice Wednesday.

Taylor, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Jason Taylor, missed just over a week during training camp after suffering what the team said was a high ankle sprain. Glenn confirmed the current issue is to the same ankle and added that the team is “managing” Taylor's injury.

The second-round pick out of LSU had a 20-yard reception on his only target in his NFL debut.

Defensive tackle Jay Tufele also sat out to handle a personal matter.

___

This story has been corrected to show that Gibson was in his third, not second, season with the Jets.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL