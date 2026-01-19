Jeff Hafley reaches agreement with Miami Dolphins to become their coach, AP source says

The Miami Dolphins and Jeff Hafley have reached an agreement to make the former Boston College head coach and Packers defensive coordinator their coach
FILE - Green Bay Packers coach Jeff Hafley holds a ball before an NFL wild-card football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)

FILE - Green Bay Packers coach Jeff Hafley holds a ball before an NFL wild-card football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps, File)
By ROB MAADDI – AP Pro Football Writer
Updated 27 minutes ago
The Miami Dolphins and Jeff Hafley have reached an agreement to make the former Boston College head coach and Packers defensive coordinator their coach, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because a contract hadn’t been finalized.

Hafley replaces Mike McDaniel, who was fired after going 35-33 in four seasons. The Dolphins also fired longtime general manager Chris Grier during the season.

Hafley, who spent two seasons in Green Bay, met with the Dolphins for a second interview earlier Monday before he was offered the job. He will rejoin new GM Jon-Eric Sullivan in Miami.

The 46-year-old Hafley left his job at Boston College in 2024 to become defensive coordinator in Green Bay, where he worked with Sullivan for the past two seasons.

Sullivan, formerly Green Bay’s vice president of player personnel, spent 22 seasons with the Packers before becoming the Dolphins' GM.

