Jaxson Dart to start at quarterback for the Giants against the Chargers, AP sources say

The Giants are turning to rookie Jaxson Dart to start at quarterback in their next game Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to two people familiar with the decision. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the change had not been announced.

Dart replaces Wilson with New York off to an 0-3 start and the unbeaten Chargers coming to town. Wilson is expected to dress as the backup with journeyman Jameis Winston remaining third on the depth chart.

Coach Brian Daboll was noncommittal Monday about who his QB would be after Wilson threw two interceptions in a 22-9 defeat to Kansas City on Sunday night. Daboll said he and his staff were “evaluating everything," declining to answer who else might be involved in making a change at football's most important position.

Dart is set to make his first NFL start after getting a handful of snaps the past two weeks. He has yet to attempt a pass, while Wilson has thrown all of them so far, going 65 of 110 for 778 yards, three touchdowns and three picks.

The Giants traded back into the first round to select Dart with the 25th pick and see the Mississippi product as their quarterback of the future.

“We put him in the game for the last two weeks,” Daboll said Monday when asked about Dart. “We wouldn’t put anybody in a game we don’t feel confident with.”

Dart is in line to be New York's sixth different QB to start a game going back to 2022, joining Wilson, Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito, Drew Lock, Tyrod Taylor and Davis Webb.

