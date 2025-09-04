Jannik Sinner takes his US Open title defense into the semifinals by beating Musetti

Sinner is into his fifth straight Grand Slam semifinal and with a win Friday would reach the finals of all four majors this year. He has won 26 consecutive matches in majors on hard courts. That includes the past two Australian Open titles along with his triumph in New York a year ago.

“It was a great performance. Very solid, especially starting very, very well,” Sinner said.

He needed just 2 hours Wednesday — the first set took only 27 minutes — fighting off all seven break points he faced. He has dropped just 38 games in his five matches, the second-fewest by a man to reach the U.S. Open semifinals since 2020.

Sinner, who has won 31 consecutive service games, won 42 of 46 first-serve points (91%).

Musetti was trying to reach his first U.S. Open semifinal after getting that far at the French Open this year and Wimbledon in 2024. But he got off to a horrible start against his Davis Cup teammate, falling behind 5-0 and winning just nine total points to Sinner's 25 in the first set.

He started to get more chances against Sinner's serve as the match went on but could never get a break that maybe could have swung things.

“We have to take the friendship away for the match and obviously when we shake hands, it’s everything's fine,” Sinner said.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis