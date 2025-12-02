James Solomon is elected Jersey City mayor, turning away ex-NJ Gov. Jim McGreevey’s comeback bid

Neither man received more than 50% of the Nov. 4 vote, sending the contest to an extra round.

Solomon, 41, said he ran for mayor to make New Jersey’s second-largest city more affordable, echoing national concerns about the cost of living. New development catering to affluent New York City commuters is driving overall prices higher, and the city is struggling with a budget shortfall that threatens to hike property taxes.

Solomon has vowed to take on developers and special interests, invest in public safety and work with the independent board of education to improve the city’s schools. He said he plans to build on legislation he passed as a council member, including banning rent-hiking algorithms and ensuring that tenants have a right to legal counsel.

The Jersey City race gained national attention because of McGreevey’s candidacy.

It was the first time he was running for public office since resigning as governor in 2004 — a stunning announcement remembered mostly for the spectacle of him declaring: “I am a gay American.”

McGreevey’s exit was driven in part by controversy over his decision to hire a man he said was his lover, former Israeli naval officer Golan Cipel, as the state’s homeland security adviser in 2002 despite Cipel’s lack of qualifications and inability to obtain necessary security clearances.

Solomon said McGreevey represents the “politics of the past” and that while the ex-governor touted his experience, “it’s experience we don’t want.”

“There were just scandal after scandal after scandal,” Solomon said in a recent interview. “That, to me, is disqualifying.”

Jersey City, a swath of high-rises and immigrant neighborhoods, has about 303,000 residents and a municipal budget of about $700 million. Across the Hudson River from Manhattan, it’s in an area sometimes referred to as the Sixth Borough. New York City’s mayor-elect, democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani, won last month on an affordability platform over another ex-governor looking to make a comeback, Andrew Cuomo.

The current mayor, Steven Fulop, made an unsuccessful bid for governor and declined to seek a fourth term.

Solomon and McGreevey both vowed to stand up to President Donald Trump, whose administration is suing to end Jersey City’s so-called sanctuary city protections for immigrants.

“If Donald Trump chooses a fight, we’re not going to back down,” Solomon said.

Solomon grew up in nearby Millburn, has a master’s degree from Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government and was an aide to former Boston Mayor Thomas Menino.

He moved to Jersey City in 2013, is married and has three daughters.

In 2015, about a month after his wedding, he was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. Now in full remission, he said that challenge inspired him to run for public office.

“I had one of these life-is-short moments, Solomon said. ”I was like, ‘you know, I think I can do something I can give back to Jersey City, because Jersey City really had my back during my toughest time.’”

Solomon said he plans to hire 100 new police officers and supports creating a civilian complaint review board for Jersey City, akin to the police oversight agency in New York City, which would give residents an hand in investigating police misconduct.

He said he’ll appoint a deputy mayor for education to coordinate between the city and the school district, which is independent of the municipal government.

After the race narrowed to a runoff, Solomon received endorsements from three of the other candidates. He was also backed by U.S. Sen. Andy Kim and Newark Mayor Ras Baraka.

Even McGreevey got in on the act, saying at a recent debate: “James Solomon is an incredibly likable young guy. And in four years, he’ll be a great mayor.”

On Tuesday, voters declared that Solomon’s time is now.