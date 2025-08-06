James Patterson and Vicky Ward to write book on UnitedHealthcare CEO's killing

NEW YORK (AP) — After teaming up on a bestseller about the murder of four University of Idaho students, James Patterson and Vicky Ward are collaborating on a book about the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson and the hunt for his alleged killer, Luigi Mangione.

Little, Brown & Company announced the book, which currently has no title or release date. Patterson, one of the world's bestselling novelists, and Ward, an investigative reporter who has worked at CNN and Esquire, plan to draw upon exclusive interviews, firsthand reporting and court transcripts, among other sources.