James hits go-ahead 3 and scores 29 points, Doncic has triple-double in Lakers' win over 76ers

Doncic finished with 31 points, 15 rebounds and 11 assists.

Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 28 points. Embiid missed 17 of 21 shots and scored 16 points.

Doncic, the NBA scoring leader, missed the last two games as he traveled to Slovenia where his fiancee gave birth to their daughter. James sat out Friday night against Boston with sciatica, which kept him sidelined for the first 14 games this season, and left foot joint arthritis.

James reached 10 points in the second quarter in his first game since the end of his streak of 1,297 double-digit scoring games when the NBA’s career points leader finished with only eight Thursday night at Toronto.

James threw down a dunk in the first half that had a packed house roaring in what could be his final game in Philadelphia. James also had a shot rejected at the rim by Embiid late in the half.

Embiid has battled his share of knee injuries this season but wasn't about to miss this one against James — his gold medal teammate in the 2024 Paris Games — and the Lakers. Embiid missed 10 of 11 shots in the first half but was 6 of 6 from the free throw line.

Up next

Lakers: Host San Antonio on Wednesday night in an NBA Cup quarterfinal.

76ers: Host Indiana on Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba