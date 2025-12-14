Jalen Brunson's season-high 40 points lead Knicks past Magic to NBA Cup final

Brunson also had eight assists and made 16 of 27 shots, including a 3-pointer in the third quarter after Orlando's Anthony Black fell backward onto the floor. Karl-Anthony Towns had 29 points and OG Anunoby scored 24 for the Knicks.

Jalen Suggs scored 25 of his 26 points in the first half for the Magic before leaving in the fourth quarter because of a sore left hip. Paolo Banchero added 25 points and Desmond Bane scored 18.

This game had a playoff feel with both teams playing physically and taking seemingly every opportunity to push the pace. The Knicks shot 60.7% and outscored the Magic 70-62 in the lane.

The game was back and forth with 11 lead changes and 10 ties before the Knicks went on a 10-point run late in the third quarter to take a 102-92 lead.

It appeared a little NBA history could be made when at halftime Brunson and Suggs each scored 25 points. No regular-season game has produced a 50-point scorer from each team since 2000.

But Suggs scored just a point in the second half, and he clearly was hobbled. He went to the locker room early in the fourth quarter.

The Magic played without Franz Wagner, who is out several weeks with a high ankle sprain.

