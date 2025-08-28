Jaguars rookie and new father Travis Hunter is 'rolling full speed' toward season opener

“He's on the grass today and rolling full speed,” Gladstone said.

The Jaguars had been taking a cautious approach with Hunter, who was injured during a scrimmage two weeks ago and sat out exhibitions against New Orleans and Miami. He posted a video titled “Dear Son” late Wednesday announcing the birth of his first child with wife Leanna Hunter.

Hunter played on offense and defense, totaling 18 snaps, in Jacksonville’s preseason opener against Pittsburgh earlier this month. He also played both ways during a scrimmage five days later before crashing hard to the ground while defending a deep pass late.

The Jaguars are using Hunter in the slot in three-receiver sets and at outside cornerback in passing situations. It's unclear how much usage he will get during the regular season, but coaches have raved about his stamina during training camp.

