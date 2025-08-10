Jaguars' Cam Little hits a 70-yard field goal in an exhibition game against the Steelers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville's Cam Little made a 70-yard field goal to end the first half against Pittsburgh in a preseason game on Saturday night, a kick that would have broken the NFL record had it happened during the regular season.

Little and the Jaguars celebrated widely as the half ended with the Steelers leading 14-9. Rookie sensation Travis Hunter was one of the first to greet him on the field, body-bumped each other in midair.