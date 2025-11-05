Jacob Frey fends off democratic socialist's challenge to win 3rd term as Minneapolis mayor

According to final but unofficial results posted by the city, Frey got 50.03% of the vote in the second and final round to 44.37% for Fateh. Frey's finish was an improvement from his 49.1% in 2021.

The way ranked-choice voting works in Minneapolis, if no candidate clears the threshold in the first round, candidates with the fewest votes are eliminated for the next round of counting, while second- and third-choice rankings are allocated to the surviving candidates.

Frey, a mainstream Democrat, and Fateh, a Democratic state senator who is a democratic socialist, led a 15-candidate field. The only other candidates drawing significant votes were the Rev. DeWayne Davis and businessman Jazz Hampton, who were further back.

Frey planned to hold a news conference Wednesday afternoon to comment on his victory.

Fateh congratulated Frey on his win.

“They may have won this race, but we have changed the narrative about what kind of city Minneapolis can be," Fateh said in a statement. “Because now, truly affordable housing, workers’ rights, and public safety rooted in care are no longer side conversations; they are at the center of the narrative.”

Fateh, Davis and Hampton formed an alliance, urging their voters to rank one another, but not Frey, to make it harder for the incumbent to win. However, the tactic came up short.

Frey led Minneapolis through the turmoil following the 2020 murder of George Floyd, a Black man who died after a white officer used his knee to pin his neck to the pavement for 9 1/2 minutes. But his administration later negotiated agreements with the state and federal governments to remake a police department that lost hundreds of officers after Floyd’s death.

Fateh was hoping to become the first Muslim and first Somali American mayor of the city, which has the largest Somali population in the U.S. He drew comparisons with Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist who won New York City’s mayoral race on Tuesday, because of their backgrounds and ideological similarities. Both come from immigrant families, although Fateh was born in the U.S.

Election officials said Minneapolis set a record for the most votes cast in a municipal election, with more than 147,000 residents voting. They said 55% of registered voters turned out, up slightly from the previous record of 54% in 2021. The City Council is scheduled to certify the final results and make them official on Monday.

In neighboring St. Paul, Democratic state Rep. Kaohly Her defeated incumbent Democratic Mayor Melvin Carter early Wednesday after trailing slightly in the first round of counting there. Her will become the first woman and first Hmong American mayor of the state’s capital city, which has the largest Hmong population in the U.S.

She will be working with an all-female City Council.