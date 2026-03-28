It's UConn vs. Duke for a Final Four spot after the Huskies edge Michigan State 67-63

A foul was called on the Huskies on the rebound with 4.6 seconds remaining. Carson Cooper made the first for Michigan State. He missed the second — it did not appear to be intentional — and Reed rebounded. His two free throws effectively sealed the win.

UConn advances to a true heavyweight clash in Sunday's final of the NCAA Tournament's East Region against top-seeded Duke.

Michigan State (27-8) overcame an early 19-point deficit but bowed out on a night the Spartans shot just 4 of 16 from 3-point range.

The four teams that arrived in Washington this week have combined for 13 national titles, so it was no surprise that both games Friday were pulsating. Duke’s 80-75 win over St. John’s in the opener came down to the last few seconds.

It looked at first like the second game wouldn’t. Malachi Smith, Solo Ball and Jaylin Stewart combined for four 3-pointers during a 15-1 run that put UConn up 25-6. The Spartans had to clamp down defensively over the final three minutes just to trail 35-27 at halftime.

Michigan State scored the first seven points of the second, but the Huskies pushed back. After a steal and dunk by Reed put UConn back up by six, Huskies coach Dan Hurley began waving his arms wildly at the fans behind his bench, exhorting them to be louder.

The Spartans didn’t waver. A three-point play by Jaxon Kohler with 10:06 to play put Michigan State up 45-44.

A short scoring draught by the Spartans allowed UConn to take a 56-49 on a driving layup by Ball, but it stayed tight until the end. The Huskies led 58-57 when Karaban made a 3. Jeremy Fears Jr. answered from beyond the arc for Michigan State to cut the lead to one.

Reed made two free throws with 44.8 seconds to play, and Fears made two with 32.3 remaining.

Up next

Michigan State: Cooper and Kohler are both seniors, but coach Tom Izzo is showing little sign of slowing down at this stage of his career.

UConn: The Huskies' matchup with Duke might feel more like a Final Four game. In fact, they met in the 1999 title game, with UConn winning.

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AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness