It’s a boy! Phillies star Bryce Harper announces birth of fourth child ahead of NLDS opener

“Decided to add more chaos to Red October,” the Harpers captioned the photo.

A two-time NL MVP, Harper wears No. 3 for the Phillies. He was in the lineup for the Phillies on Saturday for Game 1 of the NL Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Harper used a blue bat as part of a gender reveal during a game in April. Harper had ordered two custom-made bats from Victus Sports — one of the bat manufacturers that produced the torpedo bat — in pink for a girl and blue for a boy.

Harper struck out with the blue bat.

The Harpers already have three young children: a son named named Krew and two daughters, Brooklyn and Kamryn.

