Italian fashion, sport and film stars join ordinary mourners to pay last respects to Giorgio Armani

Donatella Versace paid her respects in the theater where Armani regularly showed his ready-to-wear collections, leaving a bouquet of white flowers.

Other prominent mourners included Italian film directors Giuseppe Tornatore and Gabriele Salvatores, the president of the Italian Olympic Committee, Giovanni Malagò, and Italian fashion chamber president Carlo Capasa with his brother, Costume National designer Ennio Capasa.

The scent of incense filled the theater where Armani's casket was positioned amid rows of candle-lit paper lanterns that cast a shimmering light while piano music by Italian composer Ludovico Einaudi played softly in the background. The closed coffin was adorned with a bouquet of long-stem white roses, and flanked by carabinieri honor guards in ceremonial dress.

Milan Mayor Giuseppe Sala was among the first to arrive, offering condolences to Leo Dell’Orco, Armani’s longtime collaborator and the head of menswear, who stood near the coffin.

“A man of extraordinary elegance,’’ Sala told reporters outside. “Milan is full of signs of Armani. It will be impossible to forget him.”

Sala remembered a phone call from Armani in early August, when news of a corruption scandal in the city broke.

“He said, ‘I understand this is a difficult moment. There is always something positive in difficult moments. True friends show themselves. I am your true friend.' This I will always remember,’’ Sala said.

Many mourners brought flowers to leave in remembrance, or wore pieces of Armani plucked from their wardrobes. Annamaria Longo Dorni traveled more than two hours from Lago Maggiore, north of Milan, to pay her last respects wearing an Armani midnight blue jacket.

“You put it on, and you’re perfect,’’ she said in tribute. “It’s always up to date, even after 20 years.’'

The public viewing will continue through Sunday. Armani will be buried following a private funeral, details of which have not been released.

By the end of the day, some 6,000 mourners had paid their respects. The outpouring by many ordinary Milanese reflected Armani's close ties to his adopted city.

“Armani is Milan. He was a beautiful person inside who always gave a lot to Milan, in every moment. It is correct to be here to pay homage,’’ said Silvana Proglio. “He was a great person with a capital G.”

Milan's Armani landmarks include his Armani/Teatro show space and the Armani/Silos museum — an exhibition space in the heart of the city’s design district — as well as his residence and historic offices in the city center, and his flagship stores and hotel.

He was also a major supporter of cultural institutions, like Milan's Teatro alla Scala, and owned the Olympia Milan basketball team.

A prominent permanent Emporio Armani billboard greets passengers arriving at Milan's Linate Airport, and the brand has long occupied a permanent billboard in the city's Brera district, emblematic of Armani's game-changing approach to communications.

Armani, one of the most recognizable names and faces in the global fashion industry, missed Milan Fashion Week in June 2025 for the first time during the previews of Spring-Summer 2026 menswear to recover from an undisclosed condition.

Condolences have poured in from friends and admirers around the world, including Ralph Lauren, Julia Roberts, Anna Wintour and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Armani left a final message for mourners, projected in the theater next to a photo of the designer smiling and waving: “The mark I hope to leave is one of commitment, respect and genuine care for people and for reality. That’s where everything truly begins.”