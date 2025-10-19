Israeli Premier League soccer derby between Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Tel Aviv called off

The Jerusalem Post's English-language website said the game “was canceled after police determined that conditions at the stadium were unsafe to continue,” with “extensive use of pyrotechnics by fans, including fireworks and smoke grenades.”

It added: “According to Israeli Police, three officers and five fans were hurt during the incidents.”

The incident comes days after the English city of Birmingham’s Safety Advisory Group controversially decided Maccabi Tel Aviv fans should be banned from attending the Nov. 6 Europa League game at Aston Villa, over security concerns. U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer has criticized the decision.