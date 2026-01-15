Israel to honor Charlie Kirk with award for fighting antisemitism

This year will be the second time Israel's government hosts the conference, which it says is “dedicated to confronting antisemitism and Holocaust denial in today’s world.”

Kirk was a staunch supporter of Israel. After his death, Netanyahu described him as a “lion-hearted friend” of the country and a “defender of our common Judeo-Christian civilization.”

The Turning Point USA co-founder frequently invoked scripture and prophecy to urge American Christians and conservatives to stand by the country against its enemies.

But some of his comments about Jewish philanthropy and Hollywood drew accusations of antisemitism. And as debates over Israel have emerged among American conservatives, his legacy on the issue has become contested. Last year, speaking on The Megyn Kelly Show, he said support for Israel had become so rigid that he felt unable to voice even mild criticism of its policies.