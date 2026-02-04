Israel strikes Gaza, killing 19 including women and children, after saying Hamas violated deal

The escalating Palestinian death toll has rocked the U.S.-backed truce and caused Palestinians in the strip to say it does not feel like the war has ended.

“The genocidal war against our people in the Gaza Strip continues,” said Dr. Mohamed Abu Selmiya, director of Gaza City’s Shifa Hospital, in a Facebook post. “Where is the ceasefire? Where are the mediators?”

Deadly strikes have continued despite ceasefire deal

The deal attempted to halt a more than two-year war between Israel and Hamas. While the heaviest fighting has subsided, it has been marred by repeated flareups of violence.

More than 530 Palestinians have been killed by Israel since the ceasefire went into effect, according to Gaza health officials, while Israel's military says four Israeli soldiers have been killed.

Israel’s military has said its continuing strikes are responses to Hamas violations or militant attacks on its soldiers, but dozens of civilians have been killed. Eight Arab and Muslim countries, including mediators Egypt and Qatar, recently condemned what they called Israel’s “repeated violations” of the deal.

An Israeli military official, speaking on the condition of anonymity in line with military policy, told The Associated Press that Israel was striking the strip in response to militant gunfire that badly wounded a reservist soldier Wednesday morning.

Early morning strike kills 11, including two children

Israeli troops fired on a building in the Tuffah neighborhood in north Gaza, killing at least 11 people, most from the same family, said Shifa Hospital, which received the bodies. The dead included two parents, their 10-day-old girl, her 5-month-old cousin and their grandmother.

Mourners gathered in the courtyard of Shifa hospital Wednesday morning for funeral prayers.

“What did this child do? Was she (affiliated with) Hamas or Fatah? …. Why are they killing the children?,” asked a relative of the family killed in Tuffah, Mohammad Jaser.

“We don’t understand why this is happening to us. What do we do? Where do we go? This isn’t life,” he said.

Two young children were seen kneeling at the body of their father, as a woman told them to bid him farewell.

“Kiss him,” the woman told a young girl, who kneeled and kissed his father’s cheeks.

Strikes on Gaza continue into Wednesday afternoon

Meanwhile, the strikes continued.

An Israeli strike on a family’s tent in the southern city of Khan Younis killed three people including a 12-year-old boy, said Nasser hospital, which received the bodies.

Tank shelling in Gaza City’s eastern neighborhood of Zaytoun killed another three Palestinians, according to Shifa Hospital, including a husband and his wife.

A strike on a tent in the Muwasi area of Khan Younis killed at least two people and wounded five others, according to a field hospital run by the Palestinian Red Crescent in the area.

The dead included Hussein Hassan Hussein al-Semieri, a paramedic for the Palestinian Red Crescent who was on duty at the time, said the hospital.

Ceasefire deal plods forward

While fighting has not stopped, other parts of the ceasefire deal have moved forward.

Hamas has released all of the hostages it was holding, and in return Israel has released several thousand Palestinians. Increased amounts of humanitarian aid have flowed into Gaza, the Rafah border crossing has opened for a trickle of people to cross, and a new technocratic committee has been appointed to administer Gaza’s daily affairs.

But other key elements of the ceasefire appear to have stalled, including the deployment of an international security force, the disarmament of Hamas and reconstruction of Gaza. The U.S. has given no timeline on when these parts of the deal will wrap up.

Over 71,800 Palestinians have been killed since the start of the war, according to the Gaza health ministry, which does not say how many were fighters or civilians. The ministry, which is part of the Hamas-led government, maintains detailed casualty records that are seen as generally reliable by U.N. agencies and independent experts.

___

Magdy reported from Cairo. AP reporter Julia Frankel contributed from Jerusalem.