Israel says it will halt operations of several humanitarian organizations in Gaza starting in 2026

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it will suspend several humanitarian organizations, including Doctors Without Borders, for failing to meet its new rules to vet international organizations working in Gaza.
The Ministry of Diaspora Affairs said the organizations that will be banned on Jan. 1 did not meet its new requirements for sharing staff, funding and operations information. It accused Doctors Without Borders of failing to clarify the roles of some staff that Israel accused of cooperation with Hamas and other militant groups.
Doctors Without Borders did not comment, but other international organizations have said that Israel’s rules are arbitrary and could endanger staff.
