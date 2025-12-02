Israel awaiting remains from Gaza as soldiers kill 4 Palestinians in Gaza and West Bank

The remains are expected to be of the final two hostages taken by Palestinian militants in their Oct. 7, 2023, attack that triggered the war.

The Tuesday killings were the latest burst of violence in the Palestinian territories, which has fueled concerns that unrest could spill over and undermine the fragile truce in Gaza.

Palestinians killed in Gaza

An Israeli drone strike killed a videographer in southern Gaza on Tuesday, officials at Nasser Hospital, which received the body, said.

Momahed Wadi was killed in the southern city of Khan Younis, the hospital said. Wadi owned a drone photography company that once specialized on filming “happy occasions” like weddings, but began to post drone footage that showcased the destruction of Gaza as well as tent shelters housing displaced Palestinians.

Also Tuesday, a man in Gaza was fatally shot near the eastern side of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza, according to Al-Awda Hospital.

The Gaza Health Ministry said that more than 350 Palestinians have been killed across the territory since a ceasefire on Oct. 11 stopped the Israel-Hamas war. Israel's military did not immediately comment on either deaths, but has said that killings have often been in response to firing at their forces by militants.

Both Hamas and Israel have accused the other of breaking the terms of the ceasefire.

The war began with the 2023 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel, in which around 1,200 people were killed and more than 250 others were taken hostage. Almost all of the hostages or their remains have been returned in ceasefires or other deals.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says the Palestinian toll has topped 70,100. The ministry operates under the Hamas-run government. It is staffed by medical professionals and maintains detailed records viewed as generally reliable by the international community.

Violence flares in the West Bank

At the same time, Israel’s military has pushed forward its operations in the occupied West Bank, shooting and killing two Palestinians on Tuesday accused of attacking soldiers.

On Tuesday morning, the military said troops shot and killed a suspect who stabbed and lightly wounded two soldiers as they were confronting him near an Israeli settlement north in central West Bank. It said the incident was under review. In the southern West Bank, the army said it fatally shot a Palestinian who had earlier carried out a car-ramming attack that wounded a soldier. The army said the man attempted to flee as they tried to arrest him.

The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the suspects as an 18-year-old from north of Ramallah and an 17-year-old resident of Hebron.

The Israeli army has stepped up its activities in the West Bank since Hamas' 2023 attack triggered the war in Gaza. Israel says the offensive is aimed at rooting out militants. But Palestinians say scores of stone throwers, protesters and uninvolved civilians have been killed.

In recent weeks, Israeli settlers have stepped up attacks on Palestinian civilians. Palestinian assailants killed an Israeli man in a stabbing and car ramming attack last month.

Israel demolishes family homes of accused assailants in West Bank

On Tuesday, Israeli forces demolished the family home of Abdul Karim Sanoubar, a suspected Palestinian militant currently in detention who has been accused by Israel of planting bombs on buses in central Israel last February.

Troops evacuated 13 homes around the building in the city of Nablus and a plume of smoke billowed out after the home was destroyed.

Israel says home demolitions are meant to deter future attackers but critics say they amount to collective punishment against the families of assailants and only exacerbate tensions with Palestinians.

The military said it demolished Karim Sanoubar’s family’s home “due to the irregular nature” of the planned attack and “with the backing of the legal authorities.” No one was killed by the explosives, which were never detonated, according to the military.

After they demolished the building in Nablus, Israeli troops traveled to the town of Aqabah in the West Bank, to demolish another house of a man accused of carrying out a shooting attack, in which one person was killed, the military said.

Tensions with Lebanon and Syria

Israel's military has also aggressively pushed forward on other fronts, including neighboring Syria and Lebanon.

On Tuesday, Israel’s military launched another round of strikes on southern Lebanon, which has become an almost daily occurrence as Israel accuses the militant group Hezbollah of failing to disarm following a U.S.-brokered ceasefire last year that halted two months of war.

The same day, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu renewed calls to establish a demilitarized buffer zone along the Israel-Syria border in a visit to soldiers injured in Syria. On Friday, Israeli forces killed 13 people in a raid on a Syrian village, where they opened fired on residents confronting them, according to Syrian officials.

Israel has said such attacks in Lebanon and Syria are offensives against militant groups, but critics say they come with a heavy toll as civilians, including women and children, are often killed.

As Pope Leo XIV departed from Lebanon in a visit to the Middle East, he made a brief mention of violence in Lebanon's south and called for peace in the region.

___

Magdy reported from Cairo and Janetsky from Jerusalem.

___

