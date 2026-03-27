Iranian attack on Saudi base injures at least 10 US troops and damages several planes

Satellite imagery that appeared to show the damage to the aircraft was posted online.

The attack, which involved an Iranian missile as well as unmanned drones, comes a day after President Donald Trump said Iran has been “obliterated” and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that “never in recorded history has a nation’s military been so quickly and so effectively neutralized.”

U.S. Central Command said earlier Friday that more than 300 service members have been wounded in the monthlong conflict. While most of the wounded have recovered and returned to duty, 30 remain out of action and 10 are considered seriously wounded.

This is not the first time that Prince Sultan Air Base has been targeted by Iran. Army Sgt. Benjamin N. Pennington, 26, was wounded during a March 1 attack on the base and died days later. He is one of the 13 service members who have been killed in the war.

The attack was reported earlier by The Wall Street Journal.