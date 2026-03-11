Iran targets ships, Dubai airport and oil facilities as economic concerns mount

An Israeli intelligence assessment, meanwhile, found Iran's new supreme leader, Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, was wounded at the start of the war — on the day when his father and predecessor, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

An Israeli intelligence official and a reservist with knowledge of the assessment spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter with the media. They gave no details on the nature of the injuries.

The 56-year-old, whose wife was also killed in the Israeli strike, has not been seen since becoming supreme leader on Monday. Yousef Pezeshkian, the son of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, wrote on social media that he had heard Mojtaba was wounded but that friends said “he is healthy and there is no problem.”

New strikes in Tehran and across the Persian Gulf

In Tehran late Wednesday, witnesses said they heard loud airstrikes, explosions and heavy fire by anti-aircraft batteries. They could also hear the buzzing of drones overhead. A person driving to Tehran described overcast skies as smoke from bomb and missile blasts mingled in the air that smelled of burnt powder and gasoline. They spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisal.

The fallout across the Middle East widened as Israel struck what it said were targets connected to Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. The U.N. refugee agency said at least 759,000 people have been internally displaced in Lebanon, while more than 92,000 others have crossed into neighboring Syria.

Elsewhere, two Iranian drones hit near the Dubai airport, home to the long-haul carrier Emirates and the world’s busiest for international travel. Four people were wounded but flights continued, the Dubai Media Office said.

UN body demands an end to Iranian attacks on neighbors

The U.N. Security Council voted Wednesday to approve a resolution demanding a halt to Iran’s “egregious attacks” on its Gulf neighbors.

“The international community is resolute in rejecting these Iranian attacks against sovereign countries that are threatening the stability of the peoples, especially in a region of strategic importance to global economy, energy, security, and security of global trade," said Bahrain’s U.N. ambassador, Jamal Alrowaiei.

The 13-0 vote in the U.N.’s most powerful body reflects Iran's isolated position as it has aggressively responded to Israeli and U.S. strikes. China and Russia — two Iranian allies — abstained from the vote.

Their ambassadors called the proposal “extremely unbalanced” in not mentioning the strikes against Tehran that began the war. Russia’s U.N. ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, said it might leave the impression that Iran, "on its own volition and out of malice, conducted an unprovoked attack on Arab states."

Iran has effectively stopped cargo traffic through the narrow Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of all traded oil passes. It has also targeted oil fields and refineries in Gulf Arab nations, aiming at generating enough global economic pain to pressure the United States and Israel to end their strikes.

At least 12 incidents have been confirmed involving vessels in and around the strait since the war began, according to two global trackers. The International Maritime Organization says at least seven mariners have been killed.

A projectile hit a Thai cargo ship off the coast of Oman in the Strait of Hormuz, setting it ablaze. Authorities are searching for three missing crew members from the Mayuree Naree after 20 were rescued by the Omani navy, according to Thailand’s Marine Department.

Iran appears to still be exporting oil through the strait

The United States has pledged to keep the strait open and has led intense airstrikes targeting Iran's navy and the port city of Bandar Abbas. The U.S. military said Tuesday it destroyed 16 Iranian minelayers near the strait.

Some tankers, believed linked to Iran, continue to get through the strait, making so-called “dark” transits — meaning they aren’t turning on trackers that show where they are. Vessels carrying sanctioned Iranian crude often turn off their trackers.

The commodity-tracking firm Kpler said Iran has restarted crude exports through its Jask oil terminal on the Gulf of Oman. A tanker loaded roughly 2 million barrels at Jask on March 7, it said.

Energy agency agrees to release some oil reserves

Oil prices remained well below Monday’s peaks but the price of Brent crude, the international standard, was still up some 20% Wednesday from when the war began. Consumers around the world are already feeling the pain at the pump.

The International Energy Agency agreed Wednesday to release the largest volume of emergency oil reserves in its history, in a bid to counter the war’s impact on energy markets.

The Paris-based organization said it will make 400 million barrels of oil available from its member countries’ emergency reserves, more than twice the amount they released four years ago in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

That could replace supplies currently off the market for roughly three weeks, said Bruce Bullock, director of Maguire Energy Institute at Southern Methodist University.

Israel launches new strikes on Lebanon

Simultaneous blasts rocked Beirut's southern suburbs Wednesday night, producing large fires and plumes of smoke.

The Israeli military said it was responding to dozens of Hezbollah rockets fired simultaneously across northern Israel. One rocket hit a house near the Israeli town of Karmiel, lightly injuring two people, according to Israeli rescue services.

At least 634 people have been killed in Lebanon since the latest fighting began, the Lebanese Health Ministry said Wednesday.

Iranian authorities say more than 1,300 people have been killed there, and Israel has reported 12 people dead. The U.S. has lost seven soldiers while another eight have suffered severe injuries.

Iran vows to target banks, threatens World Cup boycott

Iran’s joint military command said it would start targeting banks and financial institutions in the Middle East. That would put at risk particularly Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, which is home to many international financial institutions, as well as Saudi Arabia and the island kingdom of Bahrain.

The threat came after a Tehran location of Bank Sepah, a state-owned financial institution sanctioned by the U.S. over funding Iranian armed forces, came under attack Wednesday, killing staffers there, according to the state-run IRNA news agency.

In a separate development, Iran’s sports minister, Ahmad Donyamali, told Iranian state TV that the country's soccer team cannot take part in the upcoming World Cup in North America in June because of the “wicked acts” of the United States. He said Iranian players would not be safe in the U.S.

This story has been corrected to fix a misspelling of the first name of Bahrain's U.N. ambassador.

Mednick reported from Tel Aviv, Israel and Rising from Bangkok. Associated Press writers Samy Magdy and Fatma Khaled in Cairo, Sally Abou AIJoud in Beirut, Farnoush Amiri and Edith M. Lederer in New York, Jamey Keaten in Geneva, Cara Anna in Lowville, New York, Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin and Samuel Petrequin in Paris contributed to this story.