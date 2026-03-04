Iran player Sara Didar holds back tears responding to a war-related question at Women's Asian Cup

"I really hope for our country to have good news ahead. And I hope that my country will be strongly alive.”

The 21-year-old striker was part of the squad that stood in silence as the Iran anthem played at the Gold Coast Stadium before their opening loss to South Korea on Monday.

The squad and management arrived in Australia well before the strikes by Israel and the U.S. on Saturday that led to the broader conflict.

Head coach Marziyeh Jafari and players declined to comment on the war or the death of the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during their first official news conference of the tournament on Sunday.

On Wednesday, an Asian Football Confederation moderator asked reporters before the scheduled pre-match news conference to stick with football questions and refrain from asking about the war.

When a question was posed, Didar and Jafari each expressed concerns about the people in Iran.

“Obviously we have so much concern regarding the health of our families and our loved ones and all other Iranian people inside our country, which we are fully disconnected with," Jafari said, highlighting the limited contact because of blackouts in Iran.

“But, here, we are coming to play football professionally and we will do our best to concentrate on our football and match ahead.”

A pocket of Iranian fans at Monday's game waved the red, green and white national colors and some pre-Islamic revolution flags, and chanted support for the team.

Jafari and Didar said the team was happy to have the support of Iranian-Australians.

“We feel very good that we see many Iranians supporting us, it really encourages us and we really appreciate it," Didar said. "I know the stadium will be full tomorrow, and hope that we have a great atmosphere.”

Australia coach Joe Montemurro said he wanted his team and supporters to greet the Iranian squad with compassion. Thursday's game is expected to draw a capacity crowd at Gold Coast Stadium. It'll be only the second meeting between the two women's national teams, with Australia winning the previous match at Perth in 2023.

“We want to give them the best tournament possible in terms of giving them the experience of a lifetime," Montemurro said. "For us, it’s about just showing our human compassion, our respect and show them how beautiful we are as a country, and how beautiful we are as Australians.”

Australia, the 2010 Asian Cup champions and semifinalist at the 2023 World Cup it co-hosted with New Zealand, opened with a 1-0 win over Philippines and can secure a quarterfinal spot with a win over Iran. The Iranians are in Australia hoping to qualify for the 2027 World Cup in Brazil, which means they have to finish in the top eight in the Asian Cup.

___

