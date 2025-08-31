Iran-backed Houthis raid UN food and children's agencies in Yemen, detain employee

Also raided were the offices of the United Nations’ children agency, UNICEF, according to a U.N. official and a Houthi official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to brief the media.

Ammar Ammar, a spokesperson for UNICEF, said there was “an ongoing situation” related to their offices in Sanaa, without providing further details.

The U.N. official said contacts with several other WFP and UNICEF staffers were lost and that they were likely also detained.