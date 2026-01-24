Inter bounce back from two down to demolish Pisa and extend lead at the top of Serie A

However, three goals in the seven minutes before halftime transformed the match and put Inter on the way to a ninth win in 10 league games.

Pisa took the lead after 11 minutes thanks to a moment of inspiration from veteran striker Stefano Moreo. Yann Sommer’s pass out was poor and Moreo pounced before looking up from 35 meters out and stroking the ball over the goalkeeper’s head into the empty net.

Stefano doubled Pisa’s lead in the 23rd with a header from a corner kick.

Inter pulled one back from the penalty spot seven minutes before halftime when Piotr Zielinski converted after Matteo Tramoni handled inside the box.

Lautaro Martínez nodded in the equalizer two minutes later and Francesco Pio Esposito hit the third on the stroke of halftime when he headed home a cross from Alessandro Bastoni.

Federico Dimarco made it 4-2 eight minutes from time, Ange-Yoan Bonny added a fifth with a nice individual effort four minutes later, and Henrikh Mkhitaryan rounded off the scoring with a sixth in stoppage time.

Inter was six points clear of city rival AC Milan and nine ahead of defending champion Napoli.

The win was especially welcome for Inter given that the top four play each other this weekend. AC Milan is at fourth-placed Roma on Sunday, and fifth-placed Juventus is at home to Napoli on the same day.

