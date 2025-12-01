Indiana Republicans could win 2 more US House seats under a new proposed map

Republicans hold seven of Indiana’s nine U.S. House seats. The president and national Republicans have urged lawmakers there to pursue a 9-0 GOP map ahead of the 2026 elections, when Democrats will need only a modest number of gains nationally to overcome Republicans’ current House margin.

Indiana Senate leadership recently backed off its previous intentions not to meet at all, agreeing to convene next Monday. However, it's still unclear whether enough senators will support a new map.

House Republicans in Indiana published a draft of a map Monday morning still featuring nine congressional districts, but with new boundaries designed to oust the state's two Democratic U.S. House members.

The city of Indianapolis, which reliably backs Democrats, would be split among four congressional districts. It's a major change to the current map where the city makes up the entirety of the 7th District.

“It’s clear these orders are coming from Washington, and they clearly don’t know the first thing about our community,” longtime U.S. Rep. André Carson, a Democrat who represents Indianapolis, said in a statement.

Indiana’s other current Democratic district is in the state’s northwest corner near Chicago. The new map would instead group a large portion of Republican counties in northern Indiana with the cities of East Chicago and Gary to make a new 1st Congressional District.

The redistricting bill filed Monday will be heard in committee Tuesday morning, meaning it could see a final vote in the House on Friday, according to chamber rules.

Indiana lawmakers have been under mounting pressure from the White House to redistrict, like Republicans in Texas, Missouri, Ohio and North Carolina have done. To offset the GOP gains, Democrats in California and Virginia have moved to do the same.

But some Indiana Republicans have been far more resistant. Republicans in the state Senate rebelled against Republican Gov. Mike Braun in November and said they would not attend a special session he ordered on redistricting.

The chamber's top Republican, President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, at the time said the Senate did not have the votes. A spokesperson for Bray’s office did not respond Friday when asked if that is still the case.

Meanwhile, Trump attacked Indiana senators on social media, particularly Bray. Lawmakers endured a spree of threats and swatting, in which hoax call attempted to bring law enforcement to the homes of senators who either said they do not support redistricting or have not taken a stance. At least one lawmaker in favor of redistricting and Braun were also threatened.

The Indiana Senate, where several lawmakers objected to leadership's refusal to hold a vote, then said members would reconvene Dec. 8.

“The issue of redrawing Indiana’s congressional maps mid-cycle has received a lot of attention and is causing strife here in our state,” Bray said in a statement Tuesday. He said the Senate will finally decide the matter this month.

Mid-cycle redistricting so far has resulted in nine more congressional seats that Republicans believe they can win and six more congressional seats that Democrats think they can win, putting the GOP up by three. However, redistricting is being litigated in several states, and there’s no guarantee that the parties will win the seats they’ve redrawn.

___

Volmert reported from Lansing, Michigan.