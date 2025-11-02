India wins Women’s Cricket World Cup for first time with 52-run victory over South Africa

India has won the Women’s Cricket World Cup for the first time with a 52-run victory over South Africa on Sunday
India's players celebrate after winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai, India, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

Credit: AP

India's players celebrate after winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final match between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai, India, Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)
Sports
18 minutes ago
NAVI MUMBAI, India (AP) — India won the Women’s Cricket World Cup for the first time with a 52-run victory over South Africa on Sunday.

Opener Shafali Verma scored a career-best 87 off 78 balls as the tournament co-host reached 298-7 in 50 overs after losing the toss and batting first at the DY Patil Stadium.

South Africa was out for 246 in 45.3 overs in reply with its chase effectively over after skipper Laura Wolvaardt was out for 101 runs in 98 balls. India's Deepti Sharma took the final wicket of the match and finished with bowling figures of 5-39 from 9.3 overs.

It was India’s third final after 2005 and 2017.

Both sides were unchanged from the semifinals when India beat defending champions and seven-time winners Australia by five wickets and South Africa beat four-time champions England by 125 runs.

The Proteas were first-time finalists.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

