Imanaga becomes eligible for free agency after Cubs, pitcher turn down options, AP source says

Imanaga agreed in January 2024 to a contract guaranteeing $53 million. He wound up earning $23.25 million over two seasons, including a $250,000 escalator for 2025 by finishing fourth in 2024 NL Cy Young Award voting.

Chicago had to decide this week whether to exercise its option for $20.25 million each in 2026 and '27 and $17.25 million in 2028, figures that increase by $250,000 each because of the escalator.

Once the team declined, he had the decision on a 2026 option. If he had exercised that option, it would have triggered club options for $24.25 million in 2027 and $15.25 million in 2028.

The Cubs could still extend Imanaga a qualifying offer of $22,025,000 for 2026. If he declines and signs with another team before the amateur draft, the Cubs would receive a draft pick as compensation.

Imanaga, 32, was an All-Star in 2024, when he went 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA, finishing fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

He was 9-8 with a 3.73 ERA in 25 starts this year, when he was sidelined between May 24 and June 26 by a strained left hamstring.

