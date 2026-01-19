Świątek overcomes rust to advance in Australian Open. Djokovic racks up more records

Novak Djokovic already has a record 10 titles in Australia among his 24 major championships, and just keeps racking up the records.

He equaled two all-time tennis marks by starting his 21st Australian Open and his 81st Grand Slam tournament, and he added another milestone in the last night match Monday with his 100th win at Melbourne Park.

The 38-year-old Djokovic had a 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 first-round win over Pedro Martinez to become the first man to win 100 or more matches at three Grand Slam tournaments.

“I like the sound of it,” he said. “Centurion is pretty nice.”

Swiatek won Wimbledon last year to go with her four French Open titles and her victory at the 2022 U.S. Open, leaving the Australian Open as the only major missing from her collection. She has twice reached the semifinals.

Yuan was swinging freely and rifling winners as she took a 5-3 lead, and Świątek had to switch things up.

“I was a bit rusty at the beginning,” she said. “Many ups and downs, but overall I have some stuff to work on. I’ll just focus on that.”

From 5-3 down in the first, she held a service game at love to force Yuan to serve for the set. Świątek broke back to level and then, in the tiebreaker, she remained composed and converted on her second set point.

“I started a bit tight. I needed to get my legs moving. Go after my shots. Be brave with the decisions,” she said of the change up. “It’s not hard to win matches when everything is going well. Today it wasn’t, but I was able to win.”

Świątek had a disrupted preparation for the year's first major, losing two singles matches at the United Cup but helping Poland win the title for the first time.

One of those losses was to No. 3 Coco Gauff, who also had some struggles before beating Kamilla Rakhimova 6-2, 6-3 in the opening match on Rod Laver Arena on Day 2.

Gauff has won two Grand Slam titles but, like Swiatek, has never gone past the semifinals at Melbourne Park.

She had six double-faults in the first set against Rakhimova, but found her range in the second. It's not a new issue — she had a tour-high 431 double-faults last year — but is something Gauff is working on.

“I mean, it was just the first set,” Gauff said. “I had like three doubles in the first game, and once I got through that game, I mean, it was pretty much smooth sailing.”

Women advancing

No. 4 Amanda Anisimova, runner-up at the last two majors, and No. 6 Jessica Pegula won in straight sets, advancing along with No. 8 Mirra Andreeva, No. 17 Victoria Mboko and No. 25 Paula Badosa.

Exiting

Sofia Kenin, the 2020 champion, had her fifth consecutive first-round exit at Melbourne Park following a 6-3, 6-2 loss to fellow-American Peyton Stearns, and No. 15 Emma Navarro lost in three sets to Magda Linette.

Retirements

Priscilla Hon secured her first trip to the second round of her home major in six years and also helped her opponent Marina Stakusic leave the court in a wheelchair after the Canadian qualifier collapsed with severe leg cramps.

Another Canadian player ended early with cramping, with No. 7 Felix Auger-Aliassime retiring from his match with Nuno Borges of Portugal. Borges led 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 when Auger-Aliassime walked to the net to shake hands.

Stan can

Stan Wawrinka kicked off his farewell season at the Slams with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) win over Laslo Djere. The 2014 champion announced last month that 2026 will be his last year on the elite tour.

“It is my last year. It’s been too long that I’m coming back!” he said. “The passion is still intact. Today was amazing. I’m so happy that I won — I have a chance to play one more here.”

Three-time Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev beat Jesper de Jong 7-5, 6-2, 7-6 (2) to advance along with No. 6 Alex de Minaur, No. 12 Casper Ruud, No. 13 Andrey Rublev, No. 19 seed Tommy Paul and Reilly Opelka.

Record crowd

A combined total of 101,696 fans flocked to Melbourne Park on Monday, surpassing the tournament daily record of 100,763 set on Sunday.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis