'I was lucky' says Djokovic after setting up Australian Open semifinal against Sinner

The 38-year-old Djokovic admitted he was “lucky this time.”

It wasn’t really the way Djokovic wanted to cap yet another record – his 103rd win at Melbourne Park, one better than Roger Federer's previous all-time mark – but he accepted any route through.

Sinner was all business in a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 win over eighth-seeded Ben Shelton in the night match on Rod Laver Arena to extend his streak to 19 at Melbourne Park. That’s the kind of run that only Djokovic has topped in Australia.

Sinner conceded he was lucky to still be in the tournament, too, after struggling with cramps and staggering in his third-round match until the roof was closed and he went back on court reinvigorated.

The top four seeds have reached the final four in the men's draw, with No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz and No. 3 Alexander Zverev set to meet in the other semifinal.

Sinner has a 6-4 lead in career head-to-heads with Djokovic, winning the last five. That sequence includes semifinals at the 2024 Australian Open and at Roland Garros and Wimbledon last year.

“It improves you as a player and a person,” Sinner said of his matches with the tennis great. “We’re still lucky to have Novak here playing incredible tennis at his age.”

Since capturing his 24th Grand Slam singles title in 2023, unprecedented among men and for anyone in the Open Era, Djokovic has been bidding for a 25th and to become the most decorated tennis player of all time.

Djokovic's dramatic win

Djokovic was two sets down, slowed by a serious blister on his foot and already thinking about his flight home when fifth-seeded Musetti called it quits in their afternoon match.

Musetti needed a medical timeout for treatment on his upper right leg after being broken in the third game of the third set. He played on for almost two games but couldn’t continue.

After serving a double-fault in the fifth game to give Djokovic a breakpoint chance, Musetti wiped a hand across his face, walked toward the net and removed his headband before exchanging a handshake and quick hug.

“I honestly have no words to describe how I’m feeling right now and how tough it is for me with this injury in this moment,” Musetti said. “I felt there was something strange in my right leg. I continued to play because I was playing really, really, really well, but I was feeling that the pain was increasing and the problem was not going away.”

Djokovic said he felt for Musetti.

“It happened to me a few times. But being in the quarters of a Grand Slam, two sets to love up and being in full control — I mean, so unfortunate,” Djokovic said. “He should have been a winner today.”

Musetti was also forced to retire from the French Open semifinals last year —- with a similar injury — against eventual champion Alcaraz.

“I feel really sorry for him,” Djokovic said. “He was a far better player — I was on my way home tonight.”

In the first set, Djokovic tried to go out hard. He took an early break and was just a point away from a 3-0 lead before Musetti responded and gained control of the match.

Late in the second set, Djokovic conceded a point after telling the chair umpire his racket frame had touched — barely and inaudibly — the ball before it went out. He soon lost that game and the set.

The situation appeared to get more dire for Djokovic when he needed a medical timeout after the second set for the blister on the ball of his right foot.

“I tried my best yes. A blister here and there. I just wasn’t feeling the ball today due to his quality and his variety in the game,” he said. “I’m extremely lucky.”

But in tennis no player takes any victory for granted. Just a few days ago, Djokovic received a walkover into the quarterfinals when Jakub Mensik withdrew 24 hours ahead of their scheduled fourth-round match due to an abdominal injury.

Djokovic has seen it from the other side. None more dramatic than here last year when he had to quit the Australian Open semifinals with a torn leg muscle. He was booed off the court when he retired after dropping the first set against Zverev.

