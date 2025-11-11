Hurricanes rookie Charles Alexis Legault has surgery to repair torn tendons after skate cut injury

Legault’s hand was sliced by one of Nick Robertson’s skates during a scrum at the end of the first period, while the Maple Leafs forward was prone on the ice following a hit.

The team put Legault on injured reserve and said he was expected to miss 3-4 months. The Hurricanes in a statement thanked the Leafs’ medical staff for swift and decisive assistance in triage care of the injury.

Legault, 22, played in his first eight NHL games this season as injuries piled up on the blue line for Carolina.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl