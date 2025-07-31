Hulk Hogan's cause of death was a heart attack, medical examiner says

To honor the “Hulkster,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said, flags will be flown at half-staff at all official buildings Friday, which he declared “Hulk Hogan Day in Florida.”

“He was a true Floridian through and through,” the Republican governor wrote in a memo Thursday.

Hogan was pronounced dead at a hospital less than 90 minutes after medics arrived at his home in Clearwater to answer a call about a cardiac arrest on the morning of July 24, police said. The report said the cause of death was "natural."

“He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them,” Hogan's wife Sky Daily posted on Instagram.

“This loss is sudden and impossible to process,” she added. “To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry.”

Hogan was perhaps the biggest star in WWE’s long history, known for both his larger-than-life personality and his in-ring exploits. He was the main draw for the first WrestleMania in 1985 and was a fixture for years, facing everyone from Andre The Giant and Randy Savage to The Rock and even WWE co-founder Vince McMahon.

Hogan's daughter Brooke Bollea Oleksy, better known by her stage name Brooke Hogan, memorialized her father in a recent social media post.

“I am so grateful I knew the real version of him. Not just the one the world viewed through a carefully curated lens,” she wrote on Instagram.

Funeral plans have not yet been publicly announced.