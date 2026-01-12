How a slippery court led to a grueling stretch for the Bulls and Heat: 4 games in 5 days await

The NBA said Monday that the Miami at Chicago game that was scheduled to be played Thursday will now take place on Jan. 29. The Bulls were supposed to visit Miami for games on Jan. 30 and Feb. 1; those games will now be Jan. 31 and Feb. 1.

Chicago plays at Indiana on Jan. 28, the night before its now-rescheduled home game against Miami.

The Heat play host to Orlando on Jan. 28, then start the three-game set against the Bulls the next night.

___

