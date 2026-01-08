Hochul and Mamdani unveil free child care plan in New York City

“This is the day that everything changes," Hochul said, also debuting a proposal to expand statewide access to child care in the coming years.

For Mamdani, whose ambitious agenda has been met with heavy skepticism, the announcement was a significant political victory in the opening days of his mayoralty, coming after a campaign that centered on elevating the needs of the city's struggling working-class residents.

"Today we take one step to realizing a city where every New Yorker, every family, every child can afford to keep calling it their home," Mamdani said.

“To those who doubt the power of the people to make their own destiny, to the cynics who insist that politics is too broken to deliver meaningful change, to those who think that the promises of a campaign cannot survive once confronted with the realities of government, today is your answer," he added.

Hochul, a moderate who is up for reelection this year, has been politically aligned with the city’s new progressive mayor on his plan to offer free child care in the city, though questions remained on how the program could take shape and what it might cost over the long term.

The governor said she is committing to funding the first two years of the city’s free child care program for 2-year-olds, describing it as an expansion of the city’s existing universal pre-K and 3-K programs.

The first year will focus on “high-need areas” selected by the city, then expand across the city by its fourth year, according to the statement.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Mamdani said he expects the program to cover around 2,000 children this fall and then continue to expand until it becomes a universal program. He said that the city will work with home-based providers to carry out the plan.

Additionally, Hochul rolled out a sweeping, longer-term proposal to expand access to universal pre-K statewide, with the goal of having the program available throughout New York by the start of the 2028-2029 school year.

She will include the plans in her annual state of the state address, but said she anticipates investing $1.7 billion for the programs she announced Thursday.

Rebecca Bailin, executive director for the advocacy group New Yorkers United for Child Care, called the plan a “historic moment," adding: “By bringing together the Governor and Mayor around a shared commitment to child care, tens of thousands of families could finally get the relief they desperately need.”