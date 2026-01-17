Here's where Trump's most jaw-dropping promises stand a year into his second term

“I’ve kept all my promises and much more,” Trump insisted during a speech this week in Detroit.

With his administration nearing the one-year mark, here's a look at where some of his most jaw-dropping promises stand:

In progress: A new Qatari

Air Force One

U.S. defense officials in May accepted a luxury Boeing 747 jet from Qatar for Trump to eventually use as Air Force One, brushing aside ethical and legal questions and even anti-bribery constitutional provisions. The aircraft is being retrofitted in Texas to meet U.S. security and communications standards that are likely to cost about $400 million, the Air Force says. Outside experts estimate costs could approach $1 billion. Despite Trump's boasts that the work would be done in six months, completion may not actually occur until after he leaves office in January 2029.

What's in progress:

Annexing Greenland

After the U.S. military's removal of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, Trump renewed his calls to take over the semiautonomous Danish territory, insisting the United States will “have” Greenland “one way or another.” The president also tapped Gov. Jeff Landry, R-La., as the special U.S. envoy to Greenland, with a nod to the 1803 Louisiana Purchase from France that doubled the size of the U.S. Denmark says it is not ceding the world's largest island and that any invasion could have geopolitical implications given that Denmark is a NATO ally.

Autopen investigation

Trump has tried to denigrate his predecessor, Joe Biden, by accusing the Democrat of overreliance on the autopen to sign presidential pardons, legislation and other key documents, despite the fact that Trump and other presidents have also used the tool. In October, a GOP-controlled House committee released a report alleging misuse of the autopen by the Biden administration. Trump's Department of Justice is investigating.

Reopening Alcatraz

The president has said he wants to reopen an “expanded and rebuilt” Alcatraz, the notorious San Francisco Bay prison that has been closed for six-plus decades, to house immigration detainees. William K. Marshall III, the director of the Bureau of Prisons, toured the island in July. His agency announced that engineers and planners were developing design concepts, preliminary budgets and logistical models.

50-year home mortgages

Trump has posted on social media about extending traditional home mortgages repayments from 30 years to 50 years, suggesting that this could ease concerns about housing affordability. Economists say the switch would make it harder to build wealth through home ownership. Nonetheless, the White House has pledged to push the change. Officials have made little headway since, however, and Trump instead has looked to reduce mortgage rates by having the federal government buy $200 billion in mortgage bonds.

Seeking a third term

Trump has frequently toyed with the idea of a third term, despite the Constitution stating that no one can be elected president “more than twice.” He acknowledged in October, “I would say that if you read it, it’s pretty clear I’m not allowed to run. It’s too bad.” White House chief of staff Susie Wiles also told Vanity Fair that Trump “knows he can’t run again.” Still, Trump mused this month, “I’m not allowed to run? I’m not sure,” and suggested there could be “a constitutional movement” to make that happen.

What's faded away: