Herbert outduels Mahomes to help the Chargers beat the Chiefs 27-21 in Brazil

The NFL's second game played in South America was streamed on YouTube, with Brazilian soccer superstar Neymar in attendance. Newly engaged pop superstar Taylor Swift wasn't there to watch fiancé Travis Kelce and see Colombian singer Karol G perform at halftime.

Herbert became just the third quarterback in Chargers history with 300 yards and three TDs in a season opener. His 19-yard run on third-and-14 dashed any comeback hopes the Chiefs had with 2:21 to play. He finished 25 of 34 and was sacked three times.

“We knew it was going to be a dogfight, so we showed up today with our best effort,” Herbert said. “It was fun to see.”

Mahomes was 24 of 39 for 258 yards, one touchdown and two sacks.

Herbert's 23-yard TD pass to Quentin Johnston extended the lead to 26-18 with 5:02 remaining in the fourth. They hooked up for a 5-yard TD on the Chargers' opening drive of the game.

Chased by Khalil Mack, Mahomes threw incomplete to Marquise Brown on first-and-goal at the LA 9. Two more incomplete passes brought on Harrison Butker, whose 27-yard field goal cut the deficit to 27-21 with 2:34 remaining.

The Chiefs closed to 20-18 on Mahomes' 37-yard TD pass to Kelce early in the fourth. The 2-point conversion failed as Mahomes' pass was incomplete to Noah Gray.

The Chiefs were coming off their first TD drive in the third when they gave one right back to their AFC rivals. Herbert's short left pass to Keenan Allen for 11 yards extended the Chargers' lead to 19-12. Herbert and Allen had over 300 receptions together before Allen left for Chicago last season. He returned to Los Angeles last month.

The Chargers beat the Chiefs for the first time since Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City.

Injuries

The Chiefs were already down two receivers to start the game, with Rashee Rice suspended to start the season and rookie Jalen Royals out with a knee injury.

They lost another one three snaps into the game.

Xavier Worthy and teammate Kelce collided on a third-down pass. Worthy had to be helped off the field and was later ruled out with a right shoulder injury.

Chargers linebacker Denzel Perryman didn't return after leaving with an ankle injury in the third.

Up next

The Chiefs host Philadelphia on Sept. 14 in a Super Bowl rematch.

The Chargers visit Las Vegas on Sept. 15 in the second of three straight against division rivals.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl