Henriette strengthens into hurricane in the Pacific Ocean but is not forecast to threaten land

It was moving northwest at 17 mph (28 kph) on a course that’s expected to take it well north of the Hawaiian islands over the next few days. The storm was expected to strengthen through Monday followed by weakening on Tuesday.

The center described Henriette as a small tropical cyclone. Hurricane-force winds extended outward up to 15 miles (30 kilometers) from the storm's center.

Tropical Storm Ivo was also moving through the Pacific, about 400 miles (645 kilometers) west of the tip of Baja California, Mexico, and was expected to weaken to a remnant low by Monday, the hurricane center said.

The storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 10 mph (17 kph). No coastal watches or warnings were in effect.