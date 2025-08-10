Henderson the hero as Crystal Palace beats Liverpool in penalty shootout to win the Community Shield

“It’s incredible. We turned up today — they’re the favorites, they’ve got unbelievable players, they’re a great team,” Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson said. “Two trophies in three months. That’s incredible. Let’s find the next bit of history.”

Henderson saved two penalties in the shootout.

“I love the big moments. I love that pressure moment,” he said.

Mohamed Salah also fired over with Liverpool's first spot kick and Palace substitute Justin Devenny converted the winning penalty by blasting high into the corner to spark huge celebrations.

Victory in the FA Cup had seen Palace win the first major trophy in its history and it quickly followed that up with the Community Shield in the curtain-raising game for the new season in England's top flight.

‘A big performance’

Oliver Glasner's team twice had to come from behind after new Liverpool signings Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong were both on the score sheet. Jean-Philippe Mateta and Ismaila Sarr struck for Palace.

“It was a big performance. We were almost the same level as Liverpool. I’m really proud of the team and how they played,” said Palace coach Glasner.

Ekitike — a $93.5 million signing from Eintracht Frankfurt — made a quick impression with his first goal for Liverpool coming after four minutes. The France forward showed a deft touch before turning on the edge of the box and sweeping a low shot into the far corner.

Palace was back on level terms in the 17th from the penalty spot.

Sarr was fouled by Virgil van Dijk, and Mateta sent Liverpool keeper Alisson the wrong way with his spot kick.

Frimpong restored Liverpool's lead courtesy of a seemingly freak goal in the 21st.

Carrying the ball on the right, the defender looked to lift a cross to the far post and watched as the ball spun wildly over the head of Henderson and over the line.

Sarr leveled the game again in the 77th with a powerful finish from close range that beat Alisson via the inside of the post. It was his fourth goal in seven games against Liverpool.

Straight to penalties

With no extra time, the game went straight to penalties and Salah got Liverpool off to the worst start by lifting his effort high over the bar. Henderson then saved further spot kicks from Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott.

Mateta and Sarr struck for Palace but, with Eberechi Eze having his shot saved and Borna Sosa hitting the bar, the shootout came down to the final penalty, which Devenny crashed home.

Palace’s day of destiny

Last season’s celebrations soon turned into a court battle for Palace after it was demoted from the second-tier Europa League to the third-tier UEFA Conference League. European soccer’s governing body found Palace in breach of multi-club ownership regulations because of its ties to French club Lyon through American businessman John Textor.

Palace lodged an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport and a verdict is expected on Monday.

Big spenders

Fresh from winning a record-equaling 20th English league title last season, Liverpool has been active in the transfer market, spending $342 million on new signings Florian Wirtz, Ekitike, Frimpong and Milos Kerkez. All four started at Wembley as Liverpool manager Arne Slot unveiled his new-look team.

Ekitike and Frimpong made scoring starts. Wirtz provided an assist but wasted a good chance in the second half when firing over.

"Because we are Liverpool, the pressure is always on. Even if we bring no players in, or we bring 10 players in, if you wear the Liverpool shirt there is always pressure,” Slot said.

Jota tribute disrupted

A tribute to Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who died in a car accident last month, was marred by some fans as players stood for a moment's silence before kickoff.

Loud voices could be heard in the crowd, which prompted some boos, and referee Chris Kavanagh then blew his whistle to signal the end of the tribute.

Liverpool has retired Jota's No. 20 jersey as a mark of respect and fans applauded him as the clock struck 20 minutes during the game.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer