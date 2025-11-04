Hegseth praises South Korea's plans to raise its military spending and boost defense capabilities

After annual security talks with South Korean Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back in Seoul, Hegseth told reporters that he was “greatly encouraged" by Seoul's commitment to increase defense spending and make greater investments in South Korean capabilities. He said the two agreed the investments would bolster South Korea's ability to lead its conventional deterrence and defense against North Korea.

In a speech at parliament earlier Tuesday, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung asked lawmakers to approve an 8.2% increase in defense spending next year, which he said would help modernize the South Korean military's weapons systems and reduce its reliance on the United States.

“We face, as we both acknowledge, a dangerous security environment but our alliance is stronger than ever, "Hegseth said.

Hegseth said that he and Ahn agreed to demonstrate works to maintain and repair U.S. warships in South Korea, a move that he said will harness South Korea's world-class shipbuilding capabilities and also “ensure our most lethal capabilities remain ready to respond to any crisis.”

Hegseth said the South Korea-U.S. alliance is primarily aimed at coping with potential North Korean provocations but must also keep other regional threats in view.

“There’s no doubt flexibility for regional contingencies is something we would take a look at but we are focused on standing by our allies here and ensuring the threat of the DPRK is not a threat to the Republic of Korea and certainly continue to extend nuclear deterrence as we have before,” he said.

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea — North Korea's official name — while Republic of Korea is South Korea's formal name.

In recent years, the U.S. and South Korea have been discussing how to integrate U.S. nuclear weapons and South Korean conventional weapons in various contingencies. South Korea has no nuclear weapons and is under the U.S. “nuclear umbrella” security commitment.

Ahn denied speculation that South Korea could eventually seek its own nuclear weapons program or is pushing for redeployment of U.S. tactical weapon weapons that were removed from South Korea in the 1990s. He stressed that Seoul remains committed to the nuclear non-proliferation treaty.

“Because we cannot have nuclear weapons, that’s why a system integrating U.S. nuclear capabilities and South Korea’s conventional weapons, the CNI (conventional-nuclear integration) framework, has been established,” he said.

Hegseth and Ahn did not issue a joint statement after the meeting, leaving the details of their agreements unclear. It's unusual for the two countries' defense ministerial talks to end without an immediate joint statement. But Hegseth said there was “no daylight or differences” between the two countries, only “a bigger deal which takes a little more time.”

North Korea didn’t immediately comment on the Hegseth-Ahn meeting.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said earlier on Tuesday that it detected the North test-firing around 10 rounds of artillery toward its western seas Monday afternoon, shortly before Hegseth arrived at an inter-Korean border village with Ahn to kick off his two-day visit to South Korea.

The joint chiefs said the North also fired the same number of rounds Saturday afternoon, before a summit between Lee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, where Lee called for a stronger role by Beijing to persuade the North to return to dialogue with Washington and Seoul.

North Korea had expressed irritation over the agenda of the Lee-Xi meeting, ridiculing Seoul for clinging to a “pipe dream” that the North would one day give up its nuclear weapons.