Hegseth fires general whose agency's intel assessment of damage from Iran strikes angered Trump

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired a general whose agency’s initial intelligence assessment of damage to Iran nuclear sites from U.S. strikes angered President Donald Trump
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth meet with members of the National Guard at Union Station in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (Alexander Drago/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth meet with members of the National Guard at Union Station in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025. (Alexander Drago/Pool via AP)
News Elections
By KONSTANTIN TOROPIN, MARY CLARE JALONICK and MICHELLE L. PRICE – Associated Press
20 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has fired a general whose agency’s initial intelligence assessment of damage to Iranian nuclear sites from U.S. strikes angered President Donald Trump, according to two people familiar with the decision and a White House official.

Lt. Gen. Jeffrey Kruse will no longer serve as head of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency, according to the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

The firing comes a few months after details of the preliminary assessment leaked to the media. It found that Iran’s nuclear program has been set back only a few months by the U.S. strikes, contradicting assertions from Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a news conference following the June strikes, Hegseth lambasted the press for what he claimed was an anti-military bias but did not offer any direct evidence of the destruction of Iranian nuclear production facilities.

In Other News
1
Criminal activity and complaints led to ICE arrests at Fairfield...
2
Springfield Twp. OVI checkpoint Friday to kick off drive sober campaign
3
Purchase agreement for location approved for Clark County jail, public...
4
Watch: Traffic stop in Fairfield leads to woman taken into custody...
5
Arts Council’s Showtime! season to feature iconic titles, seasonal...