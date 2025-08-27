Heavy rain causes flooding, landslides and 8 deaths in Vietnam and Thailand

Nearly 20 centimeters (8 inches) of rain fell overnight in parts of northeast Vietnam and flood warnings remained for some riverside areas.

In neighboring Thailand, heavy rain Tuesday evening into Wednesday triggered flooding in several northern provinces. In a town in Nan province, residents were evacuated as rivers swelled and water flooded their homes.

Authorities said more than 600 people were affected by the storm. One person died, many were injured, and seven were missing, including an eight-year-old child, from a landslide Wednesday in a small village in Chiang Mai province.

Thailand’s Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said many homes were affected and several people were injured from flash flooding and landslides in northern provinces.

Thailand's Meteorological Department warned of heavy rain in northern and northeastern regions Wednesday. Residents in foothills and low-lying areas near waterways were warned about possible flash floods and landslides.

The rain was part of the aftermath of Tropical Storm Kajiki, which made landfall Monday afternoon in central Vietnam, Thousands of people were evacuated from high-risk areas.

Kajiki earlier brought winds and rain to China’s southern Hainan Island.

Scientists published a 2024 study warning seas warmed by climate change will result in Southeast Asia’s cyclones forming closer to land, strengthening faster and lasting longer, raising risks for cities.

Associated Press journalist Papitchaya Schwarz in Bangkok contributed to this report.