Hamas hands over remains Israel believes are of soldier Hadar Goldin, held since 2014

“Israel believes the remains now in our hands are of Lt. Hadar Goldin,” Israeli government spokesperson Shosh Bedrosian said, but emphasized that forensic confirmation was needed. That could come within hours.

The return of the remains of Goldin, who has become a national symbol, would be a significant development in the U.S.-brokered truce, which has faltered during the slow return of bodies of hostages and skirmishes between Israeli troops and militants in Gaza. It also would close a painful saga for his family.

The Red Cross transferred the body to the Israeli military within Gaza. It was taken to the national forensic institute in Tel Aviv. Dozens of people gathered along intersections where the police convoy carried the remains, holding Israeli flags and paying last respects.

If the remains are identified as Goldin's, those of four hostages will still be in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the weekly Cabinet meeting that holding the body for so long has caused “great agony of his family, which will now be able to give him a Jewish burial.”

Bringing Israel's fallen home

Goldin's family led a public campaign, along with the family of another soldier whose body was taken in 2014, to bring their sons home for burial. Israel recovered the remains of the other soldier, Oron Shaul, earlier this year.

Netanyahu said that the country would continue trying to bring home the bodies of Israelis still held across enemy lines, such as Eli Cohen, an Israeli spy hanged in Damascus in 1965.

Israeli media, citing anonymous officials, previously reported that Hamas was delaying the release of Goldin's body in hopes of negotiating safe passage for more than 100 militants surrounded by Israeli forces and trapped in Rafah.

Gila Gamliel, the minister of innovation, science and technology and a member of Netanyahu's Likud party, told Army Radio that Israel isn't negotiating for a deal within a deal.

“There are agreements whose implementation is guaranteed by the mediators, and we shouldn't allow anyone to come now and play (games) and to reopen the agreement,” she said.

Hamas made no comment on a possible exchange for its fighters stuck in the so-called yellow zone, which is controlled by Israeli forces, though they acknowledged that clashes were taking place there.

Palestinians' remains

Since the ceasefire began on Oct. 10, militants have released the remains of 23 hostages. As part of the truce deal, the militants are expected to return the remains of all hostages.

For each Israeli hostage returned, Israel has been releasing the remains of 15 Palestinians. Ahmed Dheir, director of forensic medicine at Nasser Hospital in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, said that the remains of 300 have now been returned, with 89 identified.

The war began with a Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, in which around 1,200 people were killed, most of them civilians, and 251 people kidnapped.

On Saturday, Gaza’s Health Ministry said that the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza has risen to 69,176. The ministry, part of the Hamas-run government and staffed by medical professionals, maintains detailed records viewed as generally reliable by independent experts.

A mother's pain

In 2014, the Israeli military determined that Goldin was killed, based on evidence found in the tunnel where his body was taken, including a blood-soaked shirt and prayer fringes.

His family held what his mother, Leah Goldin, has called a “pseudo-funeral" at the urging of Israel’s military rabbis. But the lingering uncertainty was like a “knife constantly making new cuts.”

Leah Goldin told The Associated Press earlier this year that returning her son’s body has ethical and religious value and is part of the sacrosanct pact Israel makes with its citizens, who are required by law to serve in the military.

“Hadar is a soldier who went to combat and they abandoned him, and they destroyed his humanitarian rights and ours as well,” Goldin said. She said that her family often felt alone in their struggle to bring Hadar, a talented artist who had just become engaged, home for burial.

After the Oct. 7 attack, the Goldin family threw themselves into attempting to help hundreds of families of those abducted and dragged into Gaza. Initially, the Goldins found themselves shunned as advocacy for the hostages surged.

“We were a symbol of failure,” Goldin recalled. “They told us, ‘we aren’t like you, our kids will come back soon.’”

Kareem Chehayeb reported from Beirut.

