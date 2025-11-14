Haeran Ryu shoots 64 to lead The Annika. Kai Trump last in 108-player field after an 83

“My shot is good and putter is good and everything,” Ryu said. “I’m so happy to make some a lot of birdies.”

Trump is the granddaughter of President Donald Trump. Playing on a sponsor exemption, the high school senior bogeyed the first four holes and finished with nine bogeys and two double bogeys.

“I was definitely more nervous than I expected, but I thought I hit a lot of great shots out there,” she said. “I hit a lot of good shots just to the wrong spots.”

Grace Kim of Australia was second after a 65.

“I knew that wind was going to be up a little bit, and knowing this course is generally on the tougher side, I just kind of just played my own game.” Kim said. “I didn’t focus too much on a specific score as such. Made a few putts, which was nice.”

Jennifer Kupcho shot 66, and Charley Hull was at 67 with Mao Saigo, Leona Maguire and Somi Lee.

“I played pretty sold considering I didn’t get here until Tuesday night and had to pull out of the pro-am yesterday because I felt sick,” Hull said. “So, I didn’t play the golf course. I had an early practice and managed to wing it round today. ”

Defending champion Nelly Korda opened with a 71. She had 17 pars and a bogey on the par-4 ninth.

Korda won the tournament last year to become the first player in 13 years to win seven times in a season. She has yet to win this year.

The top 60 in the Race to CME Globe qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship next week, where all 60 can win the $2 million prize.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf